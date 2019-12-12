Dec 12, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Dear, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of RusHydro. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) May I now hand you over to Timur Akhmedzhanov who will lead you for this conference. Please go ahead.



Timur Akhmedzhanov - Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro - Head of IR



Dear, ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon and good evening. Thank you for joining us on this conference call following the release of consolidated financial results of RusHydro Group for the third quarter and 9 months of 2019, most recent developments and the outlook through 2019 and 2020. So participating in the call today is Deputy CEO, George Rizhinashvili; our Head of Strategy, Dmitriy Denisov, as well as line managers from sales, business planning and operations.



So the report and the presentation are available on our website in IR section and in Bloomberg terminal. Please note that some of the information announced during the call may contain projections or other forward-looking statements