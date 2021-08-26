Aug 26, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the RusHydro 2Q 2021 IFRS Results and Management Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Dmitry Yakovlev. Please go ahead, sir.



Dmitry Yakovlev - Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro - Chief Expert of IR & Corporate Finance Department



So dear ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining us on this call following the release of our consolidated financial results of RusHydro Group for the Second Quarter and the First Half of 2021, most recent developments and outlook throughout the rest of the year.



Participating in the call today is Deputy CEO, Sergey Terebulin as well as line managers from sales, business planning and operations. The report and the presentation are available on our IR section on the website as well as in the Bloomberg Terminal.



Please note that some of the information announced during the call may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or future