Q4 2020 HydrogenPro AS Earnings Presentation Transcript

* MÃ¥rten Lunde

HydrogenPro AS - CEO

* Lars Pleth Nielsen

HydrogenPro AS - MD of ASP

* Richard Espeseth

HydrogenPro AS - Head of Business Development and Technology



MÃ¥rten Lunde - HydrogenPro AS - CEO



So good morning, everyone. Welcome to this fourth-quarter presentation and company update from HydrogenPro. I'm here together with Lars Pleth Nielsen, Managing Director of ASP in Denmark. And if the technology works well, we will also have Richard Espeseth available on the line from Shanghai, joining for the Q&A session.



So 2020 and the fourth quarter in particular was really remarkable for HydrogenPro. You will see an evidence of this when we come to the balance sheet later in the presentation. But first and foremost, it's the -- with the IPO and the listing in October, we, as a company, were given a mandate by our investors. And we were given the financial -- we