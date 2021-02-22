Q4 2020 HydrogenPro AS Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 22, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 22, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* MÃ¥rten Lunde
HydrogenPro AS - CEO
* Lars Pleth Nielsen
HydrogenPro AS - MD of ASP
* Richard Espeseth
HydrogenPro AS - Head of Business Development and Technology
MÃ¥rten Lunde - HydrogenPro AS - CEO
So good morning, everyone. Welcome to this fourth-quarter presentation and company update from HydrogenPro. I'm here together with Lars Pleth Nielsen, Managing Director of ASP in Denmark. And if the technology works well, we will also have Richard Espeseth available on the line from Shanghai, joining for the Q&A session.
So 2020 and the fourth quarter in particular was really remarkable for HydrogenPro. You will see an evidence of this when we come to the balance sheet later in the presentation. But first and foremost, it's the -- with the IPO and the listing in October, we, as a company, were given a mandate by our investors. And we were given the financial -- we
