Q1 2021 HydrogenPro AS Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Marten Lunde - HydrogenPro AS - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this Q1 presentation for HydrogenPro. I'm Marten Lunde; I'm the CEO of the company. And I'm here today joined by Martin Thanem Holtet, our new CFO, who joined us during the first quarter. We will run through this presentation.



There will be a Q&A session towards the end. I understand there is some delay on the stream. So in order to not have any waiting time at the end of the presentation, please provide your questions during the presentation.



So let's move forward with the Q1. First, the usual disclaimer. And the first quarter for us was characterized by a very active quarter. We were maturing new technologies, alliances, and projects, and substantially increasing the project pipeline.



First of all, we embarked on the building of a pilot plant for the new electrode technology in Denmark, and we're pleased that this is progressing according to plan. We have taken certain measures to increase our production capacity in Asia; we'll revert to that later on. And during the quarter, we continued to work