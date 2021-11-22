Q3 2021 HydrogenPro AS Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 22, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Elling Nygaard - HydrogenPro ASA - CEO



Dear audience. Welcome to HydrogenPro's third-quarter presentation. My name is Elling Nygaard, and I'm the new CEO in HydrogenPro. And I will work through this presentation together with my good colleague and CFO, Martin Holtet.



I'm quite new in HydrogenPro. In fact, I only started November 1. I came from ABB where I have worked in the global renewable energy market for years. I got to know HydrogenPro as they and ABB signed a partnership agreement for almost two years ago. After that, we have worked together shoulder to shoulder in the hydrogen market with our complementary technology and offerings.



I think I know the global hydrogen market quite well. I have met most of HydrogenPro's business partners and customers through my work in ABB. And in fact, I met most of the people in HydrogenPro as well through our close cooperation during these years. So this has given me a very quite -- a very good start in HydrogenPro. And I must say, three weeks into this job, it's even more exciting about all the opportunities that lie ahead.



This is the