Q4 2021 Hydrogenpro AS Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 15, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 15, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Elling Nygaard

HydrogenPro ASA - CEO

* Martin Holtet

HydrogenPro ASA - CFO



=====================

Elling Nygaard - HydrogenPro ASA - CEO



Dear audience, welcome to HydrogenPro's fourth-quarter and year-end presentation. My name is Elling Nygaard. I'm the CEO in HydrogenPro, and I will work through this presentation together with my good colleague and CFO, Martin Holtet. I started in HydrogenPro in November 1 last year, and these about 100 days in the company have been really exciting days. Please feel free to ask questions during this presentation.



This is the agenda for today. But first of all, I will introduce HydrogenPro in brief. HydrogenPro was founded in 2013 by core team with several years of experience from electrolyzer industry from Norsk Hydro. Headquarter is in Porsgrunn in Norway.



The core technology development has been through a combination of Norwegian and Chinese electrolyzer competence and