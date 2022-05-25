Q1 2022 Hydrogenpro ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 25, 2022 / 07:59AM GMT

Corporate Participants

Elling Nygaard

HydrogenPro AS - CEO

Martin Holtet

HydrogenPro AS - CFO



Elling Nygaard - HydrogenPro AS - CEO



(spoken in foreign language) or dear audience, welcome to our HydrogenPro's first-quarter presentation today, and thank you for your participation. My name is Elling Nygaard, and I'm the CEO in HydrogenPro and I will work through this presentation together with my good colleague and CFO, Martin Holtet.



This is the agenda for today. I will start to introduce HydrogenPro and talk about the market outlook, and then Martin will continue to talk about the first quarter business updates about the figures, first quarter, and the finance. Then I will continue with the strategy to HydrogenPro and talk about how we will become number one provider in this market.



Then I will end up to summarize, give you some takeaways from the presentations before the Q&A.



I will start to talk