Q4 2022 Hydrogenpro ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Tarjei Johansen - HydrogenPro ASA - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to HydrogenPro's Q4 2022 presentation and webcast. My name is Tarjei Johansen, and I am the CEO of HydrogenPro. And with me here today is our CFO, Martin Thanem Holtet. I will cover with you today some highlights from the past quarter. Then Martin will give you the financial update before I talk you through our forward plans and short- to medium-term focus areas as well as a summary of today's presentation.



The initial test of the world's largest high-pressure alkaline electrolyzer at the Heroya Industrial Park located in Porsgrunn in Norway is completed. Our manufacturing facility upgrades have been completed, and we now have 300 megawatts of annual capacity. Our partner, DG Fuels, has secured 100% off-take from their SAF plant in Louisiana. And we are progressing on delivery to ACES project, the world's largest green hydrogen energy hub.



Setting a new industry standard. We have completed the initial testing of the world's largest single-stack, high-pressure alkaline electrolyzer. The electrolyzer has been