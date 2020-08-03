Q2 2020 Hypoport SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Ronald Slabke - Hypoport SE - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Yes. Thank you. And from my side as well, welcome to the half year report of Hypoport. And some deep dive in to certain issues. Okay. As you all know already, we had a pretty good start in 2020, plus 20% growth rate in an environment where Germany, like most of the economics around the world, we're hit by the coronavirus plus some developing recession after this because of the lockdowns. And compared to this, 20% top line growth is a pretty good start in the year. We start as always with a detailed look on the market environment for you to understand better what's going on. And a little bit untypical for us, we will focus on this short-terms event. So what especially happened during coronavirus time, the lockdown in