Q3 2020 Hypoport SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Dear, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Webcast Results Q3 2020 of Hypoport SE.



Ronald Slabke - Hypoport SE - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Yes. Thank you, and welcome from my side to the Q3 presentation of Hypoport. So as you know already, Hypoport is growing. We have a top line growth of 50% for the first 9 months in 2020. So we -- despite a challenging environment, the approach to digitalize the credit market, the housing market and insurance market in Germany is working well, and we are gaining market share in an overall more or less stable environment.



Talking about environment first. So corona crisis was there through a major part of the first 9 months. Since March, we are as a society, as a country, infected with the corona crisis. And in these 3 industries, credit, housing and insurance, it happened -- it had an impact, not