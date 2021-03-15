Preliminary 2020 Hypoport SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Ronald Slabke - Hypoport SE - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Yes. Welcome from my side as well. Let's talk about Hypoport 2020 results, and I will give you as well a little bit peek preview on what's going to happen in 2021 and in our upcoming years.



So as you know, we are digitalizing the credit, housing and insurance industry here in Germany. And the good news first, even when 2020 was a challenging year in general for the whole world, the German trading real estate and insurance industry had very huge impact from the corona pandemic. So quite stable market environment in general. For our more than a dozen [software] independent enterprises that integrate along the value chains of these 3 sectors.



Hypoport in general