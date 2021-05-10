Q1 2021 Hypoport SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Yes. Welcome from my side to the presentation of our results of the first quarter of '21. As you know, you are part of the journey of digitalizing the credit, housing and insurance industry here in Germany. And as you may know already, we had a pretty good start in the year we were growing by 7% to EUR 100 million in revenue and by 15% to above EUR 12 million in EBIT. Record quarter for Hypoport, so a good start in the year 2021.



Even when you're used to double-digit growth top and bottom line from us, this 7% top line growth is well on track. There are a some of -- a number of issues, which I will introduce to you, why this 7% is a solid start in this year and why we are going