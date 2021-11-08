Q3 2021 Hypoport SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Ronald Slabke - Hypoport SE - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Yes. Welcome from my side as well to the presentation of the Q3 results of Hypoport SE. As you know, we are digitalizing the credit real estate and insurance industry in Germany. And for another 3 months, for another quarter, we succeeded with this. We were successful and we increased our market share in all 4 segments.



Also segments are on growth track. The 2 traditional pretty mortgage market linked ones. We are growing the strongest, the credit platform and the Private Client division, both this new record numbers, but as well insurance and the real estate platform, increasing their pace, they keep growing from a lower smaller numbers, but we are on track to progress as well here. So we have reported