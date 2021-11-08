Nov 08, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Webcast Results Q3 2021 of Hypoport SE. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) May I now hand you over to Roland Slabke, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.
Ronald Slabke - Hypoport SE - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO
Yes. Welcome from my side as well to the presentation of the Q3 results of Hypoport SE. As you know, we are digitalizing the credit real estate and insurance industry in Germany. And for another 3 months, for another quarter, we succeeded with this. We were successful and we increased our market share in all 4 segments.
Also segments are on growth track. The 2 traditional pretty mortgage market linked ones. We are growing the strongest, the credit platform and the Private Client division, both this new record numbers, but as well insurance and the real estate platform, increasing their pace, they keep growing from a lower smaller numbers, but we are on track to progress as well here. So we have reported
Q3 2021 Hypoport SE Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 08, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...