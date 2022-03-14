Preliminary Q4 2021 Hypoport SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Ronald Slabke - Hypoport SE - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Delivered growth. We ended up with a total of 40 -- oops, we ended up with a total EUR 446 million revenue. New record high, a double-digit growth as we obviously promised. And outperformed this even on the profitability side and EBIT plus of 32% to EUR 47 million, EUR 47.7 million to be exact.



We outperformed our guidance, which was 40 to 45, thanks to some additional -- let's say, a perfect environment for our corporate finance entity here in the second half of the year, one in the first half, we had to do another. We'll come to this in more details later.



So strong numbers in a more or less a flat market environment here in Germany. And talking about market environment, I would like to go a little bit more in detail to answer a lot of questions that we received lately from investors. What's going on in the German housing market and our mortgage business, our credit business is pretty linked to this as well.



So first, a short view to the long-term development