Q2 2022 Hypoport SE Earnings Call Transcript

Ronald Slabke - Hypoport SE - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Welcome from my side (inaudible) for the half year report of Hypoport SE. As you know, we are on a growth track of digitalizing the credit, real-estate and insurance industry here in Germany. And as always we kept growing in the first half of the year. We mean our multiple entities in the Hypoport network business core presence in the German mortgage market platform for the credit industry was heavily growing to a new record high EUR 120 million in revenue. Same with the private client segment strong growth. Our new segments, real estate and insurance this is an increasing level of dynamic and double-digit growth as well.



So the new record numbers for the first half year they are supported by all segments. We ended up with a plus of 23%, EUR 260 million in total at the new profit record with 38% increase to EUR 30