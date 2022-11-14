Nov 14, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Dear ladies and gentlemen welcome to the Webcast Results Q3 2022 of Hypoport SE. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) May I now hand you over to Ronald Slabke, who will lead you through the conference. Please go ahead.
Ronald Slabke - Hypoport SE - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO
Welcome from my side as well to the presentation of the Q3 results. As you know, we are operating in 3 core industries here in Germany, credit, real estate and insurance. And especially in the world between credit and real estate, they happened a lot in the last quarter, so a lot to talk about. But first of all, let's look on the total group, we see that Hypoport is growing over a period of the last 9 months. We had the net growth. And when you look in the third quarter and see how our market shares in the different industry develop, we keep digitalizing these 2 industries when markets are down, then just our numbers are coming down slightly as well. We can't change how the market looks like right now. how our total
Q3 2022 Hypoport SE Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 14, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...