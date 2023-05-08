Q1 2023 Hypoport SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Yes. Welcome from my side as well. Today, we announced our detailed Q1 numbers, and everyone is excited about getting to know more details. Before we go to these details, you are aware of this that our group is active in 3 industries: digitalizing credit, real estate, and insurance here in Germany. Right now, there is a pretty strong focus on our core market, the private mortgage market and the home ownership market there.



And let's say, we expected this when we saw how Q4 was running. I can tell you right now already, Q1 was slightly up. So we saw the turning point in this market. Our cost-saving program reduced our cost level by EUR 10 million. And the combination of both made us being