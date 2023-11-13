Q3 2023 Hypoport SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 13, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Ronald Slabke - Hypoport SE - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Yes. Welcome from my side as well to the Q3 numbers. And just after the unusual thing, it's 2:00 here in Germany. And normally, this is a German webcast. Today, we decided to do it in English. I have to leave to an investor conference today in the late afternoon, and it was impossible to schedule 2 different meetings for 2 different languages today. So we decided to do it once in English. So we are happy to hear your feedback, especially how many of you would prefer to still have the German version part of it. So with your feedback we will decide how to go forward in the near future then.



Okay. So let's get to the results of the third quarter. You are aware of this. We published already our numbers. Q3 was,