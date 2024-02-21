Haynes International Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 21, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

Good day and welcome to the Haynes International Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I would like now to turn the conference over to Mr. Robert Getz. Please go ahead.



Robert Getz - Haynes International, Inc. - Chairman



Thank you, Alan. Good morning, welcome to this Annual Meeting of the Stockholders of Haynes International, Inc. My name is Robert Getz, and I am the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Haynes.



In accordance with the amended and restated bylaws of the company, I will preside as Chairman of this meeting, and Angela Kohlheim, Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of the company, will serve as Secretary. Ms. Kohlheim has also been appointed to act as inspector of the meeting and has taken an appropriate oath of office for purpose of verifying and tabulating the votes at this annual meeting.



We're excited to be hosting our fourth virtual meeting, which allows us to be more inclusive and reach a greater number of our stockholders attending via the web portal or through the 800 number that we provided. Please note that