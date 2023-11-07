Q2 2024 Hitachi Zosen Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / NTS GMT

Satoshi Kimura Hitachi Zosen Corp-Senior Managing Executive Officer



This is Kimura speaking. Thank you for attending our second quarter results briefing for the fiscal year ending March 2024. We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your daily support and understanding towards our company operations.



Today, I will provide the financial data, including the overview of the second quarter results and the future business outlook. Please turn to page 4. The key highlights for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 are- following the Q2 performance of the previous fiscal year, where the operating income turned into black, we achieved profitability at the ordinary income and net income levels for the first time in 11 years. We made an upward revision of our forecast net sales, operating income, ordinary income, and net income.



Regarding the two biomass power projects, which delivery has been delayed, we completed the delivery of one plant as of end of September and plan to make delivery of the other plant in December. We are seeing steady progress in other domestic and