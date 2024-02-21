Feb 21, 2024 / 05:50PM GMT

Craig William Siegenthaler - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD & Head of the North American Asset Managers, Brokers & Exchanges Team



(technical difficulty)



Intercontinental Exchange since May 2021. For the prior 4 years, Warren ran ICE's Investor Relations team. And before joining ICE in 2017, Warren was a senior research analyst at both Evercore and Barclays. Warren, thank you for joining us.



A. Warren Gardiner - Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. - CFO



Thanks, Craig. Thanks for having me.



Craig William Siegenthaler - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD & Head of the North American Asset Managers, Brokers & Exchanges Team



So ICE is a leading global futures exchange and financial data provider. In an industry where most of its major competitors are century-old, ICE is the new kid on the block with just over 20 years. ICE has gone from an idea to an $80 billion futures behemoth by pioneering electronic trading and financial markets.



In addition to futures with its recent $12