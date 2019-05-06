Q1 2019 Invisio Communications AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the presentation of our Q1 financials report.



We will go directly into Slide #3, and as the headline states, we have a little weak start to the year. Our first quarter was weak in terms of sales. But after the closing of the period, we did receive a significant order from a new customer in the U.S. And we estimate that there are good prospects of further orders from this customer.



We will go into Slide 4. And as I said, the weak start was shown in