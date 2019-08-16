Q2 2019 Invisio Communications AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

INVISIO Communications Q2 Report 2019.



Lars HÃ¸jgÃ¥rd Hansen, CEO.



Lars HÃ¸jgÃ¥rd Hansen - INVISIO Communications AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Q2 presentation from INVISIO and I am very pleased to report a record strong quarter for INVISIO.



We -- as you can see on Page 4, are in record mode in almost every line of the P&L. Our revenue is record-high. The gross profit, the gross margin and our EBIT and also our order intake during the quarter is record-high. So we are, of course, very pleased with these achievements.



And as many of you know, we had a little weaker start to the