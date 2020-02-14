Feb 14, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the presentation of INVISIO Q4 and Full Year Report 2019. (Operator Instructions) Also I must advise that this call is being recorded today, Friday, the 14th of February 2020.
And without any further delay, I would now like to hand over the call to your speaker today, Lars HÃ¸jgÃ¥rd Hansen. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Lars HÃ¸jgÃ¥rd Hansen - INVISIO Communications AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our update for Q4 and full year 2019. As you have seen, we experienced a very strong close to the year, and in total it was a successful year for INVISIO. In the early part of January, we announced that our sales and profit for the year's last quarter substantially exceeded market expectations. So the numbers have been known to some degree for a while. And it was indeed a very strong quarter. On the numbers, Page 4, you will see that our revenue in the quarter
Q4 2019 Invisio Communications AB Earnings Call Transcript
