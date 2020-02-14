Q4 2019 Invisio Communications AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Lars HÃ¸jgÃ¥rd Hansen - INVISIO Communications AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our update for Q4 and full year 2019. As you have seen, we experienced a very strong close to the year, and in total it was a successful year for INVISIO. In the early part of January, we announced that our sales and profit for the year's last quarter substantially exceeded market expectations. So the numbers have been known to some degree for a while. And it was indeed a very strong quarter. On the numbers, Page 4, you will see that our revenue in the quarter