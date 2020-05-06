Q1 2020 Invisio Communications AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the presentation of INVISIO Q1 Report 2020 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Wednesday 6th of May 2020. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Lars Hansen. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Lars HÃ¸jgÃ¥rd Hansen - Invisio AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome to our presentation of the first quarter 2020 for INVISIO. And maybe as an introduction, I would just let everyone know that at our annual meeting yesterday, it was decided to change our company name from INVISIO Communications to INVISIO, simply INVISIO. So going forward, we will only refer to INVISIO.



We can report continued good growth for the first quarter and also a significant event in terms of having delivered our first Intercom systems.



If we look at the numbers on Page 4, our revenue amounted to almost SEK 117