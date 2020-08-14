Half Year 2020 Invisio AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Lars HÃ¸jgÃ¥rd Hansen - Invisio AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for calling in to our presentation of Q2 and first half year. And as you can see from the presentation, our headline is intensified focus on the law enforcement and security market that I will come back to in just a little second.



If we turn to Page 4 in the presentation, we will start with the numbers. And as you can see, our revenue in Q2 was a little lower than last year in the same quarter. However, Q2 in last year was the best quarter in the company history at that point