Nine Months 2020 Invisio AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Lars HÃ¸jgÃ¥rd Hansen - Invisio AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome to our call. The main message for our Q3 report is a strong order intake and continued investments in both sales and R&D. We saw strong order intake and stable sales growth during the quarter. We also saw some delays or postponements in larger programs as a consequence of the ongoing pandemic, but we are convinced that at some point in time, the world will get back to normal. And therefore, we continue to invest in important areas of our business because we believe that the long-term need for good hearing