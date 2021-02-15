Full Year 2020 Invisio AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Lars HÃ¸jgÃ¥rd Hansen - Invisio AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome, everybody, to the Q4 and full year presentation from INVISIO. The last period of 2020 was very intense for INVISIO. A lot of activities happened.



And one of the most important ones and indeed also a milestone in the history of the company was the acquisition of Racal Acoustics that we completed now in the end of January. This acquisition is our first, and it does not only mean that we increase our revenue base, but it also means that we now have 2 of the market's strongest brands that we can offer to the market. And we believe, in general