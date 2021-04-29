Q1 2021 Invisio AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Lars HÃ¸jgÃ¥rd Hansen - Invisio AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome, everyone, to our Q1 presentation. The highlights for our Q1 are 2 things. First of all, we are slowly but surely seeing an increased activity market -- in the market, especially in the U.S. And the second highlight for our Q1 has been the integration -- or the start of the integration with Racal Acoustics, that is proceeding according to plan.



If we turn to Page 3, and look at the financial results for the quarter, we saw our revenues increase by about 23% in the quarter, 26% if we look at the currency impact. So we ended at approximately SEK 144 million. Our gross profit was increased with approximately the same amount, which -- or percentage, which means that the gross margin was same level as in previous year or same quarter last year.



Revenues related to the Racal Acoustics product line contributed with a little over SEK 20 million in the 2 months, February and March, that they have belonged to the INVISIO