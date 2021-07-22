Q2 2021 Invisio AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Lars HÃ¸jgÃ¥rd Hansen - Invisio AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our Q2 update for INVISIO, and we have two main highlight events from the quarter that is sort of describing what we have seen in the last 3 months. First of all, we have launched a new technology platform of control units that I'll get back to in just a minute, but a very significant technological product-related event for us. Secondly, we are seeing that our markets are gradually becoming more active. As vaccines are rolled out globally, we can see that activity levels are rising. People are returning to work. We are