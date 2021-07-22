Jul 22, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the presentation of INVISIO Q2 Report 2021 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. Lars HÃ¸jgÃ¥rd Hansen, CEO. Please go ahead.
Lars HÃ¸jgÃ¥rd Hansen - Invisio AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you very much. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our Q2 update for INVISIO, and we have two main highlight events from the quarter that is sort of describing what we have seen in the last 3 months. First of all, we have launched a new technology platform of control units that I'll get back to in just a minute, but a very significant technological product-related event for us. Secondly, we are seeing that our markets are gradually becoming more active. As vaccines are rolled out globally, we can see that activity levels are rising. People are returning to work. We are
Q2 2021 Invisio AB Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 22, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...