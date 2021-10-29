Q3 2021 Invisio AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for calling into the Q3 conference call. And the headline for this quarter is that we have continued to see a good order intake of smaller orders, but we have also seen a continued delay in the larger ones that are pandemic related and are the same delays we have seen for several quarters now. And these pandemic-related delays are due to several things. The processes of purchasing take longer than they normally do. Many people have been working from home and are not always able to perform. There are