Q4 2021 Invisio AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Lars HÃ¸jgÃ¥rd Hansen - Invisio AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the INVISIO Q4 and year-end bulletin for 2021. And the headline we have chosen for the quarter is that we had a challenging 2021, but it ended with strong order intake, and we have seen that continue in the beginning of 2022.



But before we get into the numbers and the challenges, I would like to say that despite what the numbers reflect, I think we have had a very good development in 2021 across our business and in line with our long-term strategy.



First and foremost, we did our first larger acquisition in the early part of 2021