Q1 2022 Invisio AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to presentation of INVISIO Q1 Report 2022. (Operator Instructions)



I'd now like to turn the conference over to the CEO of INVISIO, Lars Hojgard Hansen. Please go ahead, sir.



Lars HÃ¸jgÃ¥rd Hansen - Invisio AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much. Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to our Q1 presentation. We will turn directly to Page 2 with the highlights of the first quarter. We have seen a continuation of the rise in activity level that started already in the second half of 2021. And in the first quarter of '22, this has led to a very high order intake, actually the highest order intake ever in 1 quarter in the history of INVISIO, almost SEK 400 million.



And it has been a mix of smaller and mid-size, but of course, also some larger ones that I will come back to. And this also gives us -- when we leave the first quarter, the strongest order book ever, only -- almost SEK 500 million, which