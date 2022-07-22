Q2 2022 Invisio AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the INVISIO Second Quarter 2022 Webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Lars HÃ¸jgÃ¥rd Hansen. Please go ahead.



Lars HÃ¸jgÃ¥rd Hansen - Invisio AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome, everybody, to our second quarter and half year report for 2022. The summary headline we have chosen this time is a continued record-high order book in an increasingly active market. And that pretty well summarizes what we have seen so far for the first 6 months.



If we turn to Page 2, there are a couple of highlights that we would like to address during this call. First of all, as I said, we see a continued positive market development. There is a lot of activity in all parts of the world within our markets, of course, driven by the, let's say, delays that we saw during the pandemic but