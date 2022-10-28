Q3 2022 Invisio AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Lars Højgård Hansen - Invisio AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome, everybody, to our Q3 update. The headlines for this quarter is increased growth and a strong order intake. And the main points from the quarter is that we continue to see positive market development, a lot of activities going on. We have a very active sales effort in all parts of the world. And from that, we have seen increased growth in sales during the quarter.



It is also very rewarding to see that our order intake on a rolling 12 months average for the first time exceeds SEK 1 billion, of course, a milestone for the group. Our order book is also the strongest ever but we still see deliveries lagging due to component and supply issues.