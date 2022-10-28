Oct 28, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome of the presentation of INVISIO Q3 Report 2022. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker today, Lars HÃ¸jgÃ¥rd Hansen. Please go ahead, sir.
Lars HÃ¸jgÃ¥rd Hansen - Invisio AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you very much, and welcome, everybody, to our Q3 update. The headlines for this quarter is increased growth and a strong order intake. And the main points from the quarter is that we continue to see positive market development, a lot of activities going on. We have a very active sales effort in all parts of the world. And from that, we have seen increased growth in sales during the quarter.
It is also very rewarding to see that our order intake on a rolling 12 months average for the first time exceeds SEK 1 billion, of course, a milestone for the group. Our order book is also the strongest ever but we still see deliveries lagging due to component and supply issues.
Q3 2022 Invisio AB Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 28, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...