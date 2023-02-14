Q4 2022 Invisio AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the presentation of INVISIO Q4 Report 2022.



Lars Hojgard Hansen - Invisio AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome, everyone, to the presentation of our Q4 and year-end bulletin. And I'm happy, as an introduction, to say that we are now, after a couple of very difficult COVID years, out of the woods, and we are back on the growth track with record high sales in the fourth quarter.



Some of the highlights in the quarter is, of course, the increased sales growth that stems from a very positive market development and our own sales effort. We saw record high sales in the quarter, and we also saw an order book that was high in the quarter and for the full year. It for the first time exceeded SEK 1 billion. Actually, it was SEK 1.1 billion as order intake. And that gives us, when we leave the year, the strongest