Q1 2023 Invisio AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Lars Hojgard Hansen - Invisio AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much and welcome, everyone, to our first quarter update. I have a slight cold today, so I apologize if my voice is a little rusty.



The headline for this quarterly report is that we see it as the best quarter in INVISIO's history. We saw a very strong order intake, sales and profit level during the quarter. So it was a very strong start to the year, both order intake and revenue exceeded SEK 300 million, and we are back to good profit level with an EBIT margin of 27%.



As we've said many times before, this development reflects a high market activity and the significantly increased focus on