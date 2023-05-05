Q1 2023 Invisio AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the presentation of INVISIO's Third (sic) [First] Quarter Report 2023 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Lars HÃ¸jgÃ¥rd Hansen. Please go ahead.
Lars Hojgard Hansen - Invisio AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you very much and welcome, everyone, to our first quarter update. I have a slight cold today, so I apologize if my voice is a little rusty.
The headline for this quarterly report is that we see it as the best quarter in INVISIO's history. We saw a very strong order intake, sales and profit level during the quarter. So it was a very strong start to the year, both order intake and revenue exceeded SEK 300 million, and we are back to good profit level with an EBIT margin of 27%.
As we've said many times before, this development reflects a high market activity and the significantly increased focus on
