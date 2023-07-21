Jul 21, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to INVISIO's Q2 Report 2020. Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Lars Hojgard Hansen, and CFO, Thomas Larsson. (Operator Instructions) Now I will hand the conference over to CEO Lars Hojgard Hansen. Please go ahead.
Lars Hojgard Hansen - Invisio AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our call regarding the second quarter. Our highlights for the quarter is that we have continued strong order intake and a very well-filled order book. We have seen a record high order intake amounting to just over SEK 400 million. And the order book is now at almost SEK 800 million. Our revenues or sales exceeds SEK 1 billion for the first time, which is a milestone in the history of the company.
We had two significant orders in the quarter, one from the U.S. Department of Defense, which is actually the largest order we have ever seen in the group, and there was another order for SEK 90 million from a European NATO country. So the development in general reflects the continued
Q2 2023 Invisio AB Earnings Call Transcript
