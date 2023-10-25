Q3 2023 Invisio AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Lars HÃ¸jgÃ¥rd Hansen - INVISIO AB(publ)-President&CEO



Hello, everyone.



Operator



Welcome to INVISIO's conference call regarding the Q3 results 2023. (Operator Instructions) Now I will hand the conference over to CEO, Lars HÃ¸jgÃ¥rd Hansen and CFO, Thomas Larsson. Please go ahead.



Lars HÃ¸jgÃ¥rd Hansen - INVISIO AB(publ)-President&CEO



Hello, everyone. Welcome to our Q3 presentation. We will jump right into it. And the headline we have chosen for this quarterly report is strong sales and a healthy order book. T



So the highlights for the quarter is that the positive operating trend continues and continued in Q3. Our order intake was higher than SEK250 million increase despite the fact that no larger contracts were announced. Our order book after the quarter exceeds SEK600 million. And our revenues exceeded SEK300 million, which is the highest