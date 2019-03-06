Full Year 2018 Indosat Tbk PT Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Andi Komajaya



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for tuning in into PT Indosat Tbk Full Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call.



Before we start, please allow me to provide a quick safe harbor disclaimer to note that the company, PT Indosat Tbk, caution investors that certain statements contained in this call are management intention, hope, beliefs, expectation or prediction for the future and are forward-looking statements. Management wishes to caution the participants that forward-looking statement are not historical facts and are only estimates or prediction. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of risk and uncertainties. And further, the company