Q1 2019 Indosat Tbk PT Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Christy Kusumaatmaja



Hello, good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for tuning in into Indosat Tbk's first quarter 2019 financial results conference call.



Before we start, I will provide a quick safe harbor disclaimer to note that the company, PT Indosat Tbk, caution investors that certain statements contained in this call are management intention, hope, beliefs, expectation or prediction for the future and are forward-looking statements. Management wishes to caution the participants that forward-looking statement are not historical facts and are only estimates or prediction. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of risk and uncertainties. And further, the company undertakes no