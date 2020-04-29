Q1 2020 Indosat Tbk PT Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to PT Indosat First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. And I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Christy Kusumaatmaja, VP Head of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Christy Kusumaatmaja - PT Indosat Tbk - Vice President - Head of IR
Hello. Thank you, everyone, for dialing in to our company first quarter of 2020 earning call.
Before we start, as usual, I will provide a quick safe harbor disclaimer to note that the company, PT Indosat Tbk, caution investors that certain statements contained in this call are management intention, hope, believes, expectations or prediction for the future and are forward-looking statements. Management wishes to caution the participant that forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are only estimates or predictions. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of risks and uncertainties.
