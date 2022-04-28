Q1 2022 Indosat Tbk PT Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 05:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you all for standing by and welcome. My name is Tara, and I will be the operator looking after your call today.



(Operator Instructions) I'd now like to hand over to Indosat to commence the presentation.



Thank you. Please go ahead.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Thank you, Tara. Hi, everyone. It's [Inder] here. Thank you so much for joining our quarter 1 results earning call.



Before we start, I will provide a quick safe harbor disclaimer. Note that the company PT Indosat Tbk will caution investors that certain statements contained in this call are management's intention, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions for the future; and are forward-looking statements. We wish to caution the participants that forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are only estimates or predictions. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of risks and other uncertainties. Furthermore, the company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of future