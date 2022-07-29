Half Year 2022 Indosat Tbk PT Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the PT Indosat Tbk First Half 2022 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the call over to your host today, Pak Indar. Please go ahead.



Indar Dhaliwal -



Thank you, Desmond. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the call. My name is Indar, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations for the company. As a reminder, the call today is being recorded for replay purposes. With us on the call today is Pak Vikram Sinha, our CEO; and Pak Nicky Lee, our CFO.



I will now hand the call over to Pak Vikram for his opening remarks. Over to you, sir.



Vikram Sinha - PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk - CEO & President Director



Thanks, Indar. (foreign language) Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Allow me to start this earnings call with a few remarks before handing it over to our CFO, Nicky, for the financial presentation.



I am pleased to