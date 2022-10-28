Q3 2022 Indosat Tbk PT Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Indar Singh Dhaliwal - PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk - VP of IR & PMO for CFO Office



Hi. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the call today.



My name is Indar, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations for the company. With us on the call today, we have Pak Vikram Sinha, our CEO; and Pak Nicky Lee, our CFO.



I will now hand the call over to Pak Vikram for his opening remarks.



Vikram Sinha - PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk - CEO & President Director



Thank you, Indar. Good day and good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining the call today.



I'm pleased to report another solid performance in the third quarter, where we again showed improvement across all financial and operational