Full Year 2022 Indosat Tbk PT Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Indar Singh Dhaliwal - PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk - VP of IR & PMO for CFO Office



Thank you, Desmond. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison's earnings conference call for the financial year 2022.



My name is Indar, and I am the Head of Investor Relations for Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison.



With us on the call this afternoon, we have Pak Vikram Sinha, our CEO; and Pak Nicky Lee, our CFO. I will now hand over the call to Par Vikram for his opening remarks.



Over to you, sir.



Vikram Sinha - PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk - CEO & President Director



Thanks, Indar. Hi, everyone, and thank you for joining the call