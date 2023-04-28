Q1 2023 Indosat Tbk PT Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Indar Singh Dhaliwal - PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk - VP of IR & PMO for CFO Office



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the call today. With us on the call, we have Pak Vikram Sinha, our CEO and Pak Nicky Lee, our CFO. I will now hand the call over to Pak Vikram.



Vikram Sinha - PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk - CEO & President Director



Thanks, Indar. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining the call today. We had a great start to the year with double-digit year-on-year in both revenue and EBITDA, which grew 10% and 22% year-on-year respectively. We are especially happy that our EBITDA grew 2x of our revenue, which is the result of merger synergy, cost