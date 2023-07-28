Half Year 2023 Indosat Tbk PT Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Indar Singh Dhaliwal - PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk - VP of IR & PMO for CFO Office



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the call today. With us today, we have Pak Vikram Sinha, our CEO; Pak Nicky Lee, our CFO; and Pak Ritesh Singh , our CCO.



Vikram Sinha - PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk - CEO & President Director



Vikram Sinha - PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk - CEO & President Director



Thank you, Indar. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining the call today. We recorded another strong quarter in quarter 2, with our revenue rising 7% quarter-on-quarter while EBITDA grew 2x of revenue growth, 14% quarter-on-quarter. This brings our H1