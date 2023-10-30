Nine Months 2023 Indosat Tbk PT Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Thank you, Amber. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the call today. With us on the call, we have Pak Vikram Sinha, our CEO; Pak Nicky Lee, our CFO; and Pak Ritesh Singh, our CCO.



I will now hand the call over to Pak Vikram. Over to you, sir.



Thanks, Indar. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining the call today. We kept up our strong performance in the first 9 months of 2023, where we saw revenue increase by 8.5% year-on-year to IDR 37.5 trillion. And most importantly, our normalized EBITDA is growing more