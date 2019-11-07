Nov 07, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call operator. Welcome to IGD's market call, presenting results as at end of September 2019. (Operator Instructions)



Let me now turn the conference over to Mr. Claudio Albertini, CEO of IGD. Mr. Albertini, you have the floor.



Claudio Albertini - Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S.p.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good afternoon to all of you. I'm connected from [Valoria], together with the colleagues from IGD; and our Chairman, Mr. Gasperoni, who this morning, chaired the board meeting, and you received the resolutions made by the board for the first 9 months of 2019. And we approved the 9-month interim report. And I will walk you through the paper that was sent to you already.



Let's start from Page 3. And I'd like to start this presentation, I say in a few words, about the 2 new awards we were given at the beginning of September in Madrid. We were awarded by EPRA. It's the most important real estate association, and we got 2 Gold awards, both for our financial statements and our